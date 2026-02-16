 
Geo News

Prince William shocking plans for Harry as he ignores future King's 'consent'

Prince Harry invites Prince William's wrath with bold move

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 16, 2026

Prince William shocking plans for Harry as he ignores future Kings consent
Prince William shocking plans for Harry as he ignores future King's 'consent'

Is Prince Harry set to face another legal battle? Well, Prince William has been planning to drop a bombshell on his estranged brother over a sensitive issue.

There are talks that the Duke of Sussex is strongly inclined to make a documentary on Princess Diana, to pay tribute to his late mother on her 30th death anniversary, alongside Netflix as part of the Sussexes' multi-million dollar deal.

Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to shed light on Diana's untimely death, the treatment she received from the media and the firm and her demise on her sons.

However, this update is clearly not sitting well with the future monarch, who, as per Radar, aims to take legal action against Harry in order to stop him from doing so.

"Harry is utterly convinced that commemorating his mother is something he has an inherent right to do as her son," the source shared.

King Charles' youngest son believes that he does not "require" William's consent as "Diana's memory is not the property of the institution."

On the other hand, William does not want to transform his mother's life into "marketable content." He finds it disrespectful.

An insider revealed that the Prince of Wales always had bad feelings for The Crown, a series based on the royal family.

Now, Prince Harry's plans "feel like reopening a fight William thought should be over."

Andrew probe takes stark turn as prosecutor sends brutal warning to royals
Andrew probe takes stark turn as prosecutor sends brutal warning to royals
Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise appearance after Lilibet ‘face reveal'
Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise appearance after Lilibet ‘face reveal'
Prince Edward earns invite to winter Olympics due to wife Sophie's 'grace'
Prince Edward earns invite to winter Olympics due to wife Sophie's 'grace'
Pippa Middleton's quiet role in Kate's most personal message to the world
Pippa Middleton's quiet role in Kate's most personal message to the world
King Charles puts his touch on mother of pearl, leaving artisan 'proud'
King Charles puts his touch on mother of pearl, leaving artisan 'proud'
Sarah Ferguson angered Epstein by 'biting the hand that fed her'
Sarah Ferguson angered Epstein by 'biting the hand that fed her'
Prince William furious after Andrew ruins 'delicate' mission
Prince William furious after Andrew ruins 'delicate' mission
Princess Anne hugs Scotland captain after dragging husband to royal duties
Princess Anne hugs Scotland captain after dragging husband to royal duties