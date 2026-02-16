Prince William shocking plans for Harry as he ignores future King's 'consent'

Is Prince Harry set to face another legal battle? Well, Prince William has been planning to drop a bombshell on his estranged brother over a sensitive issue.

There are talks that the Duke of Sussex is strongly inclined to make a documentary on Princess Diana, to pay tribute to his late mother on her 30th death anniversary, alongside Netflix as part of the Sussexes' multi-million dollar deal.

Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to shed light on Diana's untimely death, the treatment she received from the media and the firm and her demise on her sons.

However, this update is clearly not sitting well with the future monarch, who, as per Radar, aims to take legal action against Harry in order to stop him from doing so.

"Harry is utterly convinced that commemorating his mother is something he has an inherent right to do as her son," the source shared.

King Charles' youngest son believes that he does not "require" William's consent as "Diana's memory is not the property of the institution."

On the other hand, William does not want to transform his mother's life into "marketable content." He finds it disrespectful.

An insider revealed that the Prince of Wales always had bad feelings for The Crown, a series based on the royal family.

Now, Prince Harry's plans "feel like reopening a fight William thought should be over."