Andrew evidence mysteriously omitted: Palace ‘in action’ behind the doors

Buckingham Palace had confirmed last week that King Charles’s support for the police investigation underway on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The monarch “made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions” about his “profound concern” over the shocking allegations that have emerged in the Epstein files.

In the latest tranche of documents released by the US Department of Justice, horrifying images of Andrew with underage women emerged and further emails exposed the leak of confidential information about UK trade to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the shady activities that went down in Buckingham Palace.

However, in surprising new revelation, the emails which were open to view by the public are now suspiciously redacted, it was noted in a report by The Sun.

Around 100 of email exchanges that were previously visible under the search of ‘tdoy’ — the initials of his previous title Duke of York – are now found to be redacted. One particularly incriminating exchange about a meeting with Russian woman called Irina is blacked out.

One Epstein survivor, Jess Michaels slammed that authorities over “thwarting justice”.

“This is a cover-up of the cover-up of the crime,” she said. “I wish I could tell you that all of this is shocking, but for us it’s not. It’s actually predictable.”

There is already uproar in the public about how the files are redacted enough to protect the powerful people named in it. Victims and families of the victims have expressed their anger over how the “perpetrators’ names redacted while survivors’ names are unredacted”.

Meanwhile, the royals are under intense scrutiny as calls are being made for a stricter action in light of the details exposed in the files.

The Palace had been working hard to detach the royals from the ongoing furore of the royals, going so far as to release unprecedented statements about sensitive matters as this.

It is unclear who is reponsible for the changes in the DOJ documents and where did the demand come from.