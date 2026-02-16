Andrew probe takes stark turn as prosecutor sends brutal warning to royals

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is not the only one under intense scrutiny as the royal family were given an important update on the ongoing investigation looking into the ex-prince’s shady activities.

King Charles’s office had made it clear with a statement last week that if the Palace was approached by the Thames Valley Police, they will be supported with the probe as expected.

Andrew has been linked to sharing confidential state information to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and for being involved in sex-trafficking activities. While there have been concerns about the integrity of the probe, considering the connection to the royal family, a top prosecutor dismissed the worries with an important statement.

“Nobody is above the law,” Stephen Parkinson, the director of public prosecutions, told The Sunday Times. “It’s my job to enforce the law and I do so without fear or favour, and that is unaffected by the status of the individual concerned.”

He added, “I’ve got total confidence in the police, that they perform their function independently.”

In the Epstein files, one of the emails from Andrew indicated that he had forwarded confidential files to Epstein in November 2010 just five minutes after receiving them from his team. At the time, he was the UK trade envoy and had met with politicians in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Vietnam.

In new revelations, it emerged that David Stern, German businessman who once described Epstein as his “boss”, had travelled with Andrew on a “government-funded trade mission in October 2010”. During the trip, there were even messages exchanged over Skype with Epstein.

Leaking state reports is a criminal offence and it can land one in jail. The royal family should be prepared if justice is served soon as the probe pick up speed.