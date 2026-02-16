US embraces Prince Harry: 'Best decision ever'

Prince Harry earns praise for 'best decision' as Hollywood star embraces Duke

Prince Harry has been celebrated for making the 'best decision' of his life after a heartfelt encounter with a Hollywood star.

On February 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles, delighting their fans, while the royal family in the UK dealt with the fallout from Andrew's controversies.

The couple, beaming with joy, sat in the front row to watch the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, and the Hollywood star, Queen Latifah, was sitting right beside them.

Among many sweet moments of the Sussexes captured by the media, one was Harry chatting with American comedian and actor Chris Tucker.

In the comments section of the viral video, fans expressed their admiration for Harry, noting that he has been warmly welcomed by the people of the US.

A social media user wrote, "California looks so good on Harry! Best decision they’ve ever made."

"Californian embraced/loves Harry. We love you, Harry and Meghan," another fan penned.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020 in order to pursue life away from day-to-day scrutiny.'

The couple, along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, live in Montecito and are pursuing their dreams.

Meghan and Harry's smiling faces at the NBA All-Star Game also seemingly debunk the rumours about the Dukes' 'lonely' life in the US.