Sarah Ferguson gets delightful update about royal future despite exile

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, received a surprise update about her future as a royal, despite her involvement in the Epstein saga.

After Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was ordered to leave the massive Royal Lodge, he moved to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate within hours, in order to keep him out of the public eye, raising questions about Fergie's whereabouts.

There are talks that the former Duchess of York paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates after King Charles took away all the royal perks from her and her ex-husband in light of Epstein files revelations.

Now, discussing what the future holds for Fergie, the royal author, Andrew Lownie, who penned Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claimed that Sarah will be welcomed as royalty in the UAE despite her twisted ties with Epstein.

As per Daily Mail, Mr Lownie shared, "In Britain, neither Sarah nor Andrew will be socially accepted again, whatever they try to do or wherever they go."

However, "in the Middle East, no one will care about what they have got up to," the royal commentator noted.

"And even if she doesn't have her title of the Duchess of York anymore, she will still be seen as royalty and treated as such - and she knows it," the author shared.