Prince Edward earns invite to winter Olympics due to wife Sophie's 'grace'

Prince Edward was at Livigno Snow Park on Sunday, hot on the heels of his sister, Princess Anne who had also been in Italy for the Games.

Team GB’s Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale soared to victory in the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Big Final at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The triumph marked a historic first, Great Britain’s very first gold medal on snow at a Winter Games.

As Patron of GB Snowsport, the Duke had a prime view of the high-speed showdown.

After the final run, he met the newly crowned champions, offering congratulations before joining them for celebratory snaps including a beaming selfie to mark the milestone moment.

The royal’s Olympic diary has been anything but chilly. Since arriving in Italy on 13 February, Edward has been making the rounds across multiple venues.

On Saturday, he visited the Santagiulia Arena to catch ice hockey action, chatting with players and officials.

Earlier in the weekend, he stopped by the charity association Laureus “L’Amico Charly,” where he picked up a table tennis paddle to rally with young people supported by the organisation.