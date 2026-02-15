 
Geo News

Prince Edward earns invite to winter Olympics due to wife Sophie's 'grace'

Prince Edward follows Princess Anne to Milano Cortina to congratulates snowboard stars

By
Iqra Khalid
|

February 15, 2026

Prince Edward earns invite to winter Olympics due to wife Sophies grace
Prince Edward earns invite to winter Olympics due to wife Sophie's 'grace'

Prince Edward was at Livigno Snow Park on Sunday, hot on the heels of his sister, Princess Anne who had also been in Italy for the Games.

Team GB’s Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale soared to victory in the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Big Final at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. 

The triumph marked a historic first, Great Britain’s very first gold medal on snow at a Winter Games.

As Patron of GB Snowsport, the Duke had a prime view of the high-speed showdown. 

After the final run, he met the newly crowned champions, offering congratulations before joining them for celebratory snaps including a beaming selfie to mark the milestone moment.

The royal’s Olympic diary has been anything but chilly. Since arriving in Italy on 13 February, Edward has been making the rounds across multiple venues. 

On Saturday, he visited the Santagiulia Arena to catch ice hockey action, chatting with players and officials. 

Earlier in the weekend, he stopped by the charity association Laureus “L’Amico Charly,” where he picked up a table tennis paddle to rally with young people supported by the organisation.

Princess Anne hugs Scotland captain after dragging husband to royal duties
Princess Anne hugs Scotland captain after dragging husband to royal duties
Zara Tindall picks Saudi Arabia to celebrate Valentine's Day
Zara Tindall picks Saudi Arabia to celebrate Valentine's Day
Prince Harry's UK charity shares update as royal set to return
Prince Harry's UK charity shares update as royal set to return
Andrew's plans for big birthday party shattered amid police probe
Andrew's plans for big birthday party shattered amid police probe
Beatrice, Eugenie excluded from key events after William, Kate bombshell
Beatrice, Eugenie excluded from key events after William, Kate bombshell
Princess Kate follows King Charles firm practice for cancer treatment
Princess Kate follows King Charles firm practice for cancer treatment
Sarah Ferguson receives final warning over new plans: 'Foolish'
Sarah Ferguson receives final warning over new plans: 'Foolish'
Andrew, Fergie crisis tears apart sisters Beatrice, Eugenie: ‘complicated'
Andrew, Fergie crisis tears apart sisters Beatrice, Eugenie: ‘complicated'