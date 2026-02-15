 
King Charles puts his touch on mother of pearl, leaving artisan 'proud'

King Charles applauds Saudi palm weaver’s mastery during exhibition visit

Geo News Digital Desk
February 15, 2026

King Charles puts his touch on mother of pearl, leaving artisan 'proud'

King Charles and Queen Camilla took a moment away from palace life to celebrate two decades of craftsmanship at the 20th anniversary exhibition of Turquoise Mountain. 

The event, held at The Garrison Chapel within Chelsea Barracks, highlighted artisans from Afghanistan, Jordan, Myanmar, Palestine and Saudi Arabia. 

Among the demonstrations, Saudi palm weaver Fayza Al-Mansouri showcased her intricate technique to the King, who declared, “I’m so proud of you all,” and quizzed her on whether she had learned the craft from her mother. 

The royal couple were later invited to participate themselves, applying the final touches of mother-of-pearl inlay to beautifully crafted Syrian jewellery boxes, each personalised with their ciphers.

Moataz Hammoush said seeing the King handle the delicate inlay was “a mix of pride and disbelief,” it had opened doors to markets and designers he could never have reached on his own.

At the exhibition, Mrs Stewart, representing the charity, paid tribute to the King’s vision: “This is the community, the monarch, that you have brought together. No one else who could have created this project.”

