Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie to break silence after new allegations emerge

Beatrice, Eugenie come in line of fire as public uproar over fresh reports increase

Geo News Digital Desk
February 16, 2026

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have come in the line of fire as scrutiny over Epstein files have grown and royals have mounting pressure to take a stricter action.

The royals have firmly supported the sisters to make sure that they are not punished for their parents’ actions. However, in light of the new revelations, the sisters could be next to lose their privileges.

According to new reports, while Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson had ties with the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, but the daughters played a small part in shielding their parents.

The Epstein files have a number of email correspondences that have shown that they met with the convicted financier.

Andrew Lownie, the biographer who wrote the bombshell book on the Yorks, suggested that a campaign is being run to paint Beatrice and Eugenie as “innocents”. Although it seems that King Charles’s nieces could be taking matters into their own hands, royal insiders.

The sisters are contemplating over doing a tell-all interview to put an end to the ongoing speculations surrounding their involvement.

“Bea and Eugenie have had some extraordinary offers to tell their story, from Oprah Winfrey to exclusive Netflix deals, and they know it’s something they will have to address at some point,” a source revealed.

“It’s increasingly important for them to clear their names, but they’re still not ready to badmouth their parents on TV, especially Beatrice it’s just not in their nature.”

There is an active investigation on Andrew and the royals have vowed to support it. It is possible that Beatrice and Eugenie are taking measure to protect their husbands and young children in light of the public disgruntles.

