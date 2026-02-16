Princes William, Harry reconciliation: Truth behind Kate's peacemaker role

Princes William, Harry reconciliation: ‘Peacemaker’ Kate claims debunked

Prince William and Prince Harry had once shared a very special and close bond but in the sad turn of events, the brothers are not even on speaking terms as the rift widened over the years.

Recent reports have claimed that Prince of Wales still holds anger towards his brother for making personal family matters public and for all the rude things he called him. On the other hand, Princess Kate has emerged as a ‘peacemaker’ who is trying to heal the rift between King Charles’s two sons.

However, that may not be the whole story as Royal Editor Russell Myers detailed the real truth about the dynamic between William, Kate and Harry after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down from their senior positions.

The author claimed that it was actually William, who didn’t want Harry to leave and Kate was least interested in making them stay.

“William was intensely saddened at his brother’s decision to quit,” the excerpt read.

Meanwhile, Kate “believed William and Harry’s fundamental differences as the ‘heir and the spare’ had created the inevitability of Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player.”

The author revealed that the brothers “had been drifting apart for years, but now [William] knew deep down that there would be no turning back”.

“Fond memories of their childhood, from helping each other through the tragedy of their mother’s death, to growing up in the public eye, were now tarnished by the division at the heart of the family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 leaving their royal status behind. However, troubles between the Sussexes and royals grew over time especially after the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and Harry dropped bombshells in his memoir Spare.