Katy Perry response to struggling fan ignites heated online backlash

Singer Katy Perry found herself in the middle of an online debate after replying to a fan who shared a very emotional message about money problems.

The situation spread all over the social media in no time and people shared their mixed reactions to it.

On Tuesday, a fan posted on X and spoke openly about their mental health and financial struggles as they said life become very difficult because they could not afford their daily expenses.

They also revealed that they were thinking about selling their ticket to Perry’s concert because they needed the money.

In the post, the fan wrote: "I so badly don’t wanna be here anymore. I’m not cut out for this world like I cannot afford to live at this rate and I’m so close to selling my Katy ticket."

Perry noticed the message and replied directly, writing: "But I am looking forward to seeing you."

The reply, however, caught attention online in no time as social media users criticised the singer and said the response sounded insensitive considering the fan’s serious situation.

Meanwhile others defended Perry and said that her message was meant to encourage the fan and give them something positive to look forward to.