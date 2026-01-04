Brianna LaPaglia reacts to ex Zach Bryan’s wedding in Taylor Swift style

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia appears to have taken a page from Taylor Swift’s playbook in the wake of her ex Zach Bryan’s wedding news.

Two days after the country music star confirmed that he and Samantha Leonard got married, LaPaglia, 26, broke her silence via a TikTok.

In the three-second clip, the internet personality lip-syns Swift’s lyrics "Checkmate, I couldn't lose," from the Eras Tour superstar’s 2022 track Mastermind, single from her Midnights album.

Sporting a white top and a tan New York Yankees cap, LaPaglia’s social media move on Friday, January 2, seemed to be a pointed response to Bryan’s delightful announcement.

A slew of her admirers appeared to have caught on to what the podcaster was referring to, with one writing, "Said a lot without saying nothing, my queen."

More of her supporters flooded the comments, praising LaPaglia for bravely facing the situation.

"You dodged a bullet," another commenter wrote.

A third chimed in saying, "Bri thriving is deff on my 2026 bingo card!"

For the unversed, Bryan, 29, and LaPaglia broke up in October 2024, with the Burn, Burn, Burn singer announcing the split on Instagram.

On October 22, 2024, he revealed that they decided to go their separate ways due to personal struggles, a few days after speculation began to swirl from a dating app profile.

LaPaglia later shared she was blindsided by the public announcement and needed space to process.