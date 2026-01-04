 
Geo News

Chloe Madeley breaks silence about her post-divorce struggles

Chloe Madeley shares three-year-old daughter Bodhi with ex-husband James Haskell.

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 04, 2026

Chloe Madeley spoke candidly about the pain of  her separation from James Haskell
Chloe Madeley spoke candidly about the pain of  her separation from James Haskell

Chloe Madeley has spoken openly about her post-divorce depression following her split from ex-husband James Haskell. 

The personal trainer, 38, who shares three-year-old daughter Bodhi with the former rugby star, 40, spoke candidly about the pain of their separation and the 'incredibly emotional' divorce process.

Speaking to The Sun, Chloe said: 'It’s two years since we separated and it’s been f*****g long enough, our life has very slowly fallen into place as co-parents and as ex-husband and wife.' 

While the former couple have often been pictured together on family days out with their daughter, Chloe admitted that navigating divorce has been far from easy.

She explained: 'It’s fine now, but the divorce process has been incredibly emotional and volatile. We have weeks where everything’s fine and we get on really well.'

She added: 'And then we have weeks where we don’t agree on something or someone gets frustrated or angry, and then we don’t speak.' Chloe revealed she now has a strict policy to avoid major rows, explaining that she left the marriage because she didn't want conflict.

Elsewhere in the interview, she described receiving the court letter confirming their divorce would be finalised on December 30, admitting it made her feel like she had 'failed' for the first time since the split. 

More From Entertainment

Jamie Laing embraces every moment of fatherhood life
Jamie Laing embraces every moment of fatherhood life
Tom Brady relaxes in St. Barths with Leonardo DiCaprio
Tom Brady relaxes in St. Barths with Leonardo DiCaprio
Billy Joel makes rare stage appearance after brain disorder diagnosis video
Billy Joel makes rare stage appearance after brain disorder diagnosis
Barry Manilow shares update from hospital bed amid lung cancer treatment
Barry Manilow shares update from hospital bed amid lung cancer treatment
Simu Liu names 'best friend' he made while filming ‘Doomsday'
Simu Liu names 'best friend' he made while filming ‘Doomsday'
Owen Wilson to reprise the role of Mobius in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Owen Wilson to reprise the role of Mobius in 'Avengers: Doomsday'