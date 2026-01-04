Chloe Madeley breaks silence about her post-divorce struggles

Chloe Madeley spoke candidly about the pain of her separation from James Haskell

Chloe Madeley has spoken openly about her post-divorce depression following her split from ex-husband James Haskell.

The personal trainer, 38, who shares three-year-old daughter Bodhi with the former rugby star, 40, spoke candidly about the pain of their separation and the 'incredibly emotional' divorce process.

Speaking to The Sun, Chloe said: 'It’s two years since we separated and it’s been f*****g long enough, our life has very slowly fallen into place as co-parents and as ex-husband and wife.'

While the former couple have often been pictured together on family days out with their daughter, Chloe admitted that navigating divorce has been far from easy.

She explained: 'It’s fine now, but the divorce process has been incredibly emotional and volatile. We have weeks where everything’s fine and we get on really well.'

She added: 'And then we have weeks where we don’t agree on something or someone gets frustrated or angry, and then we don’t speak.' Chloe revealed she now has a strict policy to avoid major rows, explaining that she left the marriage because she didn't want conflict.

Elsewhere in the interview, she described receiving the court letter confirming their divorce would be finalised on December 30, admitting it made her feel like she had 'failed' for the first time since the split.