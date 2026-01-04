Ashton Kutcher attempting to comeback to spotlight following Diddy drama

Diddy viral case also affected Ashton Kutcher's reputation

Ashton Kutcher has been spotted publicly after quite sometime following Sean Diddy scandal that tarnished his reputation.

His past association with Diddy pointed fingers at his personality and questioned his selection of making friends.

The popular rap mogul was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution along with serious charges involving sex trafficking and racketeering.

When the case formulated heat and gauged a great amount of attention on internet, it also dropped scrutiny on Diddy’s close friends including Kutcher.

The 47-year-old remained silent and even reduced his public outings while Diddy’s trials were going on in court.

Now that the 56-year-old musician is imprisoned for 50 months, slowly and gradually, Ashton has also now started making attempts to mark his comeback into the spotlight as he was recently seen going out for lunch with wife Mile Kunis.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was spotted chic Italian restaurant Il Segreto in Bel-Air this week dressed in comfortable clothes while spending quality time with each other.

Work Wise, Kutcher was last seen in film Your Place or Mine with Reese Witherspoon. On the other hand, Kunis recently featured in Daniel Craig Knives Out 3.