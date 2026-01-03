Who governs Venezuela now? Possible contenders to replace Maduro

With the sudden removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Venezuelan politics have turned, raising questions about who could lead Venezuela through a fragile transition. Among the leading contenders is opposition figure María Corina Machado, widely viewed as the moral and political face of the country.

The power vacuum emerged after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Maduro had been captured and flown out of Venezuela following a U.S.-backed operation.

The announcement shocked the region and immediately shifted attention to opposition leaders who have long challenged Maduro’s rule.

Machado is the leader of the Vente Venezuela party and is considered a strong candidate to guide the post-Maduro transition. She overwhelmingly won the opposition’s 2023 presidential primary but was barred from running in the 2024 election by Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice. Since then, she had lived in hiding amid threats to her life before escaping the country.

Her international standing was further strengthened in 2025 when she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In Venezuela, Machado has broad domestic support. As reported by Venezuelan economist Jorge Jraissati, 70% of Venezuelans support Macha and fellow opposition leader Edmundo González. He was considered the legitimate winner of the disputed 2024 election. However, he fled to Spain after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

Besides Machado, González is considered a potential contender. However, the majority of the experts believe Machado to be a person with high credibility, integrity, and popular legitimacy to lead a transitional government.

However, risks remain. Hardline figures from Maduro’s inner circle, including senior military and security officials, could attempt to seize power.

Where’s Maria Machado now?

As per the latest reports, Machado is believed to be in Oslo, Norway. She travelled there last month to receive her Nobel Award, marking her first public appearance after more than a year in hiding due to threats. She has not yet commented on Nicolás Maduro’s reported capture.