Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ally teaches Piers Morgan brutal lesson

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biggest critic received a taste of his own medicine in brutal takedown.

The British presenter has been a considered to be long-time ‘hater’ for Harry and Meghan given the number of articles he has published following their exit from the royal family. Moreover, he has never skipped a chance to mock the couple for their setbacks.

Many social media users have pointed out that there is already a bias in the British press when it comes to writing pieces about the royal family. Social media users, commentators have pointed out the stark difference there had been in the British press about criticising Meghan and Harry compared to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor despite the magnitude of allegations he had against him.

Misan Harriman, a Nigerian-British photographer and entrepreneur, who has captured several milestone moments of the Sussexes and has remained close to the couple. He shared a video by a journalist calling out Piers for his ongoing bias against the Sussexes.

Following the arrest of Andrew on Thursday, Piers seemed to have gotten into a back and forth with Femi Oluwole, a journalist from Birmingham. He pointed out that if Piers has so far written five critical pieces on Andrew, it doesn’t compare of the number he wrote against Harry and Meghan.