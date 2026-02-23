Beatrice, Eugenie decide to sacrifice royal futures for Andrew?

The royal family is being haunted by Andrew's shadow even after they blocked his access to them by stripping him of his honours, patronages and Royal Lodge.

Despite the royal family's decision to distance themselves from the disgraced member of the family, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's bond with their father remain unbroken.

They are in serious troubale as they may soon face a fight for their royal futures. They are allegdly confronting their disgraced father’s explosive arrest as his daughters while standing strong and putting a united front in the face of unprecedented turmoil.

A royal commentator tried to explain the truth about the York familes relationship, saying: "While both daughters were loyal to their parents, they now face the untenable choice of whether salvaging their own futures must prevail, given even their maiden York name is so toxic."

According to British royals expert Hilary Fordwich, "There's no doubt they create even more visible distance from their parents while perhaps still supporting them privately."

The two princesses have been understandably distressed by the Epstein file contents regarding both their parents.

The expert went on to advise them to take a decisive step, adding: "All children faced with the despicable behaviour of their parents have to make such a choice."

Fordwich’s opnion comes to light amid reports that the York sisters are attempting to navigate the family’s latest fallout. If they suddenlly part ways with their parents it might be called a complete betrayal.

The expert went on to admit the unversal truth, saying: "A dad is still your dad, and a mom is still your mom. Love for a parent isn’t a light switch. It’s an incredibly painful and introspective moment for them."