False alarm at Wood Farm: Is Andrew cooking up something mysterious?

Emergency services caused a brief stir at Wood Farm, Andrew’s temporary Norfolk residence, this afternoon when two fire engines screeched down the lane at around 12:25pm.

Sirens blaring and blue lights flashing, the first engine was closely followed by a second unit.

Firefighters entered the property for a matter of minutes before departing, leaving neighbours and passersby scratching their heads.

A witness told the Mirror: “There were no police or security around. The fire engine just suddenly arrives.

They went in and came out in maybe five or six minutes. Nobody had a clue what was happening.”

Norfolk Fire and Rescue confirmed the drama was over nothing serious.

A spokesperson told GB News: “We were called to an address in Wolferton following an automatic fire alarm activation.

It was a false alarm. Crews from Sandringham and King’s Lynn attended.”

The former prince has been staying at Wood Farm since Thursday evening after being released from police custody.

He spent 11 hours under investigation for allegedly passing sensitive information to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as the UK’s trade envoy.

Police are no longer stationed outside the property. Instead, a new sign warns journalists and photographers: “This is a private property and no comment will be made to journalists.

Photographers are also not permitted onto these private grounds of the Sandringham Estate.

Please respect this decision. Failure to comply will be reported to IPSO.”