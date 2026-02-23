Royal family issues update on Princess Anne after heckling incident

King Charles' team provided an update on Princess Anne following a heckling incident related to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest.

According to the royal family's official website, the hardest-working member of the firm is set to step out in London today.

She will attend the City Food and Drink Lecture at Guildhall as Past Master of The Worshipful Company of Butchers.

This update came after the Princess Royal asked about her reaction to the former Duke of York's arrest on February 19.

Anne turned a deaf ear to the question and kept on performing in Guiseley, West Yorkshire.

Earlier, before Andrew's arrest, an insider revealed to the Daily Mail that Princess Anne expressed concerns about the 'treatment' Andrew was receiving from the firm.

"Anne has been vocal with both The King and William about Andrew's treatment...

"There are several arguments going on between Andrew and The King and between The King and the wider family—some of whom are convinced The King has treated his brother too harshly," the source claimed.

However, King Charles, on behalf of the royal family, expressed concerns over the shocking revelations in the Andrew Epstein scandal and said that the "law must take its course."