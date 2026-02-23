 
Geo News

Royal family issues update on Princess Anne after heckling incident

Princess Anne holds head high as crisis shakes Buckingham Palace

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 23, 2026

Royal family issues update on Princess Anne after heckling incident
Royal family issues update on Princess Anne after heckling incident  

King Charles' team provided an update on Princess Anne following a heckling incident related to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest.

According to the royal family's official website, the hardest-working member of the firm is set to step out in London today.

She will attend the City Food and Drink Lecture at Guildhall as Past Master of The Worshipful Company of Butchers.

This update came after the Princess Royal asked about her reaction to the former Duke of York's arrest on February 19.

Anne turned a deaf ear to the question and kept on performing in Guiseley, West Yorkshire.

Earlier, before Andrew's arrest, an insider revealed to the Daily Mail that Princess Anne expressed concerns about the 'treatment' Andrew was receiving from the firm.

"Anne has been vocal with both The King and William about Andrew's treatment...

"There are several arguments going on between Andrew and The King and between The King and the wider family—some of whom are convinced The King has treated his brother too harshly," the source claimed.

However, King Charles, on behalf of the royal family, expressed concerns over the shocking revelations in the Andrew Epstein scandal and said that the "law must take its course."

Buckingham Palace releases statement as King Charles makes important decision
Buckingham Palace releases statement as King Charles makes important decision
Princess Eugenie's 'secret reunion' with Fergie at wellness clinic in Switzerland
Princess Eugenie's 'secret reunion' with Fergie at wellness clinic in Switzerland
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ally teaches Piers Morgan brutal lesson
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ally teaches Piers Morgan brutal lesson
Beatrice, Eugenie decide to sacrifice royal futures for Andrew?
Beatrice, Eugenie decide to sacrifice royal futures for Andrew?
Andrew makes 15 minutes of fame in Paris just days after arrest
Andrew makes 15 minutes of fame in Paris just days after arrest
Prince William, Kate Middleton make master plan after King's 'deep concern'
Prince William, Kate Middleton make master plan after King's 'deep concern'
Princess Anne leaves fans upset with shocking response to Andrew arrest
Princess Anne leaves fans upset with shocking response to Andrew arrest
King Charles forced to react by fan's touching gesture
King Charles forced to react by fan's touching gesture