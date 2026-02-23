Princess Beatrice receives baby news in delightful announcement: Husband reacts with heart

The charming member of the royal family, Princess Beatrice, has received a delightful news about new baby amid family crisis.

The 37-year-old's stylist has brought smile to the Princess' face with delightful announcement about her first pregnancy, revealing she's becoming a single mother at 43.

'Just the two of us', She wrote in an emotional message.

Olivia Buckingham, the Hong Kong-born British socialite, told her followers it's 'never too late.'

'The best birthday gift I could ever dream of! I feel so incredibly grateful that I get to start this next chapter of life with a baby on the way,' she said.

However, the stylist has not shared further details of how the pregnancy came about. She wrote in in the caption: 'It's never too late [to] live the life of your dreams.'

The stylist, who has an impressive portfolio - which includes Princess Beatrice, Poppy Delevingne, and Carey Mulligan - broke the the news in stylish gown. It was the same boho-esque gown that Buckingham chose to style the then-pregnant Poppy Delevingne in at last year's Baftas, with the model opting sporting the dress in a delicate pink shade.

Buckingham's followers flooded the comment section with well-wishes, including Beatrice's husband, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, who shared love heart face emojis.

The stylist, who counts Kate Moss as a close friend, spent her early childhood in Hong Kong before relocating to the UK and attending Heathfield School in Ascot.