Andrew scandal rocks King Charles, William:Royal family's secret struggle exposed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor might be stuck in his ow trouble, having no time to think about his relatives' suffering du to his scandal and controverseis.

The 66-year-old's situation is quite alarming, with allegations of misconduct in public office and connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

He might be regretting his past actions, but the royal is still unaware of the situation his family members, including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are going through.

The monarch, 77, tried to shrug off the turmoil by stepping up for duty at London Fashion Week, showing no visible signs of strain, even putting on a brave face.

He did not shy away from the public eye, understanding that his leadership is now more important to the monarchy than ever.

The latest situation and senior royals' reactions reminded a royal author of a similarly breathtaking display of professionalism from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Moments after her son Andrew announced that he would step back from public life, in the wake of his disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC's Newsnight programme in 2019, The Queen was busy in presenting an award to Sir David Attenborough at Chatham House in central London.

According to royal editor Emily Nash, the Queen 's smile was warm, her conversation sparkling and even peppered with a couple of jokes. In other words, business as usual.

She belives that at that stage, of course, she was not aware of the full extent of the allegations now levelled against her bonce beloved son.

In her piece for Hello!, the expert went on to write: "It is a blessing that the late Queen is not around to witness this, his lowest moment."

However, she admits that there has been a shift in the public mood since her reign.

It emerges amid reports that Prince William and Princess Kate are “very concerned” about the monarch's health as the King has been left “drained” following the arrest of his brother.

The future king acknowledged he is "not in a calm state" during his appearance at the Baftas last night, also offering a rare glimpse into his emotional turmoil following his uncle's arrest.

The royal commentator continued, "The King understands this, hence the extraordinary statement in which he shared his “deepest concern” and his continued support for a full and proper legal process.

Once it has run its course, he will need to speak to the nation to offer reassurance that he and his family will do whatever they can to restore its faith in the "duty and service" he has promised to maintain, according to Emily.