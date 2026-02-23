Prince William and Kate's giggles captured in BAFTAs elevator

The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted sharing a fit of giggles inside an elevator at London’s Royal Festival Hall, offering a rare glimpse of their playful side before the ceremony began.

After three years away from the BAFTAs spotlight, Kate’s return felt significant and judging by her beaming smile, she was clearly relishing the night.

Although they were easily the most anticipated guests of the evening, William and Kate kept their arrival surprisingly subtle.

There was no grand fanfare inside the auditorium to announce them. Instead, the couple slipped in with quiet confidence, walking down the aisle and warmly greeting fellow attendees as they headed to their seats.

Speaking to HELLO!, Judi James suggested that while the Prince and Princess of Wales looked every inch the A-list royalty, small facial cues hinted at the pressures of the past week.

“William and Kate gave us their signature red carpet sophistication,” she observed.

However, she pointed out that certain micro-expressions may have told a quieter story.

William’s lips, she explained, appeared drawn inward, while his brows formed a faint crease.

Meanwhile, Kate’s smile remained flawlessly camera-ready, though James noted that the way her teeth were held closely together might also hint at contained strain.