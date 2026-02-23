Princess Eugenie's 'secret reunion' with Fergie at wellness clinic in Switzerland

Princess Eugenie has sparked speculation about meeting with her mother at a Swiss wellness clinic, where Fergie reportedly spent a month at $25k-a-day rehab.

The former Duchess of York reportedly sought refuge at one of the world's most expensive fcility after damaging revelations about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced.

Last week, Eugenie was seen enjoying a half-term skiing holiday in the Swiss resort of Gstaad, alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank, their children August and Ernest, and a group of friends.

There's no confirmation of a meeting between Eugenie and Fergie. However, her sighting raised question whether she's in contact with her mother and supporting her to cope with the crisis amid Andrew downfall and their exit from Royal Lodge.

Fergie's presence at the world's most expensive and luxury wellness clinic, which caters to ultra-wealthy clients, has raised eyebrows given her financial struggles.

She's reportedly received treatment from 15 medical experts and enjoyed luxuries like a private chef and chauffeur during her vulnerable time.

Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie were nowhere to be seen when Andrew was arrested from his Sandringham home on February 19 on his 66th birthday.

He was questioned at Aylsham police station in Norfolk for 11 hours on Thursday before being released.

Adrew's former partner previously carried out influencer work for the clinic, turned to the retreat at a time when she was feeling under pressure.

She reportly feels at home at Paracelsus, and knows she'll get love and attention there, according to a source close to Fergie.

Andrew's ex-wife, 66, spent time at the renowned Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich just after Christmas, with the stay reportedly lasting until the end of January.