Queen Camilla returns to childhood roots after emotional Palace meeting

Queen Camilla attended Jamie’s Farm Raceday at Plumpton Racecourse in East Sussex on Monday.

The Royal Family has long had a soft spot for sport and today it was Queen’s turn to step trackside.

As Patron of Jamie’s Farm since 2014, the Queen was there to spotlight the charity’s remarkable impact, having supported more than 18,000 young people across the UK.

Dressed in green for race, she met students, volunteers and long-time supporters, taking time to hear how the charity continues to help vulnerable young people build confidence.

Alongside meeting Jamie’s supporters, the Queen also spent time with the Head of Plumpton College, another institution for which she serves as Patron.

Later, she presented prizes to the winning connections of the third race, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

Plumpton, however, is more than just another engagement in the diary.

The village holds deep personal significance for Camilla. It was here that she spent part of her childhood, growing up in her father’s 18th-century home.

Meanwhile, footage of her stepping off a helicopter quickly made waves online.

Critics seized on the arrival, alleging that a taxpayer-funded aircraft had been used for they described as a “day at the races.”