Andrew makes 15-minutes of fame in Paris just days after arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is embroiled in an active police investigation, found himself in an unlikely spot following just a few days after his embarrassing police arrest on Thursday.

On the morning of his 66th birthday, the former Duke of York was taken in for questioning by Thames Valley Police under the suspicion of ‘misconduct in the public office’.

Meanwhile, 12 forces are looking into several other allegations in light of the Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Just as the police took Andrew into remand from his temporary accommodation at Norfolk, a photographer captured the now-viral image of the disgraced royal, appearing in sheer panic, leaving the estate.

In surprising turn of events, King Charles’s brother emerged in Paris. Activists from the anti-billionaire campaign group ‘Everyone Hates Elon’, hung a photo of the iconic moment at the Louvre museum in Paris on February 22.

The photo of the ex-prince sat in the back of the police car was taken Reuters photographer Phil Noble on February 19.

The framed photo was labelled ‘He’s sweating now’ citing the headline from The Sun. It referred to the infamous Newsnight interview in 2019 that Emily Maitlis where Andrew suggested that he has a medical condition which is why he “doesn’t sweat”.

However, the Louvre staffers took the frame down after 15 minutes.