Leonardo DiCaprio unable to attend Palm Springs Awards: Here's why

Leonardo DiCaprio did not attend the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Saturday, January 3, due to unexpected travel disruptions tied to airspace restrictions in the Caribbean.

According to Variety, the 51-year-old actor was unable to leave St. Barths, where he was vacationing, and missed the ceremony in Palm Springs, Calif., where he was set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his role in One Battle After Another.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is unable to join us in person tonight due to unexpected travel disruptions and restricted airspace,” a spokesperson for the Palm Springs International Film Festival told Variety.

“While we will miss celebrating with him in person, we are honoured to recognise his exceptional work and lasting contributions to cinema,“ the statement continued.

“His talent and dedication to the craft continue to inspire, and we are delighted to celebrate him with the Desert Palm Achievement Award this evening.”

Palm Springs International Airport also confirmed flight issues earlier that day.

"An FAA air traffic control issue is impacting Southern California airspace today," the airport said in a statement on X. "Aircraft have been able to arrive, though some inbound flights have diverted, and delays are expected. This is not specific to PSP and is affecting multiple SoCal airports."

The festival previously praised DiCaprio’s performance when announcing the honour in November.

“In One Battle After Another, Leonardo DiCaprio delivers a riveting and emotionally charged performance,” festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said, calling it “our honour to present him with the Desert Palm Achievement Award.”

Despite missing the Palm Springs event, DiCaprio remains nominated for Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards later this month.