Elle Fanning shares plans about motherhood after ‘broken' family experience

Elle Fanning explores on motherhood through ‘broken' family dynamics

Elle Fanning reflected on the common themes that runs in every family and desire to be a mother someday.

Previously, in an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, The Predator: Badlands star discussed about how the new Norwegian drama, which chronicles the story of sisters Nora (Renate Reinsve) and Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) reuniting with their estranged father, taught her a lot about navigating family dynamics in her own life.

Fanning in conversation with the People magazine said, “It's kind of the beauty of this film, the universal themes that people are relating to, and it is about this family that is broken and the traumas that are passed down through families that sometimes you don't realise, but we all have them.”

"There's a kind of healing power of art. I don't know if something can be completely healed all the way,” she explained. “It doesn't tie everything up into a perfect bow but it maybe will open the door for understanding and forgiveness, and so that's the beauty of it for me.”

When asked about her own plans on starting a family, the 27-years-old artists said that she hopes to settle down one day and having children is “definitely” something that she wants for her future.

In addition to Reinsve and Lilleaas, Stellan Skarsgard stars as estranged father, Gustav Bord, who was once renowned film director. Meanwhile, Fanning stars as Rachel Kemp, a young Hollywood actress.

Sentimental Value is now gearing up for the award seasons. The film has earned eight Golden Globe nominations including Best Motion Picture – Drama and Elle in Best Supporting actress.