Kerry Katona, Katie Price could star in ex husband music mash up

Kerry Katona is thrilled to ring in 2026, with plans to take on more exciting projects.

The 46-year old recently revealed she's due to go on tour later this year with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and said she was "already booked up for most of 2026 already and have so much in the pipeline which is super-exciting.

However, Kerry has now hinted at a duet collaboration with her best pal Katie Price.

In her latest column with new! magazine, the star revealed: "I’m so excited to go on the road with Mamma Mia! The Party this year. I do Butlins, I do karaoke. I’m a performer, I like being on stage, making people laugh.

'I am not the kind of person who wants to go in a studio and do an album, but I think it would be hilarious if me and Katie dressed up as our ex-husbands to do a mash-up of Peter Andre ’s Mysterious Girl and Westlife’s Flying Without Wings in jest.

Can you imagine the music video?! We could donate the money to important causes - like people in refuges and those going through domestic violence."

Kerry was married to Westlife star Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 while Katie wed Peter Andre in 2005 until the pair split in 2009.