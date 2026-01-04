Jacob Elordi admits enjoying 10 hours of make-up prep for 'Frankenstein'

Jacob Elordi played The Creature in 'Frankenstein' alongside Oscar Isaac

Jacob Elordi has opened that he had no issues with spending 10-hours in the makeup chair for Frankenstein.

Elordi played the creature in Guillermo Del Toro's adaptation of the classic horror tale also featuring Oscar Isaac in pivotal role.

Though, the character required a lot of time in getting ready, but the 28-year-old was "grateful" for it as he was able to process ideas for the role.

Jacob, in an interview, added, “It gave me the freedom to be completely expressive.”

The Saltburn actor believed that there were things he could do in that makeup, which he could not do in a regular film.

During a The Hollywood Reporter’s Actors Roundtable, Elordi opened, "When the Creature is newborn, from head to toe was about 10 hours. When he has clothes on, it was five hours.

"If you could have 10 hours every day to get ready for the day, it would be the greatest blessing.”

The Euphoria star confessed that during that time, he could learn the screenplay inside out, and then you can spend three more hours thinking about it. "And then all of a sudden, you look up in the mirror and you are gone”, said Jacob.

Frankenstein bought a massive recognition to Elordi with the exceptional depiction of The Creature in the film.

It also featured Mia Got, Christoph Waltz, Charles Dance and Felix Kammerer.