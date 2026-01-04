Alix Earle breaks silence on Tom Brady romance rumours: 'Still dancing'

Alix Earle finally addressed the swirling romance rumours after social media buzzed with speculation linking her to former National Football League star Tom Brady.

Hot off the heels of sparking dating headlines with Brady, 48, the American internet personality teased fans with a cheeky social media post.

Earle, 25, seemingly aware of the ongoing speculations surrounding her relationship with the American football quarterback, took to her Instagram on Saturday, January 3.

"Rumor has it we’re still dancing [two dancing emojis]," she playfully captioned the carousel of photos from her St. Barths trip. "New friends, new memories, and new beginnings to start off the new year :) words can’t describe how amazing this trip was."

She tagged and thanked the hosts "for throwing the best nye party EVER!!!"

The series of photos and videos offered a glimpse of her star-studded getaway.

While Brady was nowhere to be found in any of the snapshots Earle shared on her social media, other celebrities , including Glen Powell, Nina Dobrev, Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti and Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh could be seen.

Among other images, the Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast host also added her solo pictures showing her resting and posing in different parts of the yacht in bikinis.

The former TikTok star cleverly acknowleged the chatters linking her to Gisele Bündchen’s ex without spilling any details.

It is pertinent to note that the two are not officially dating, but recently sparked romance rumours after being spotted getting cosy at a New Year's Eve party in St. Barths.

Sources indicate they shared an "instant connection" and "a lot of chemistry" but are not looking for anything serious at the moment.