Kathy Hilton teaches grandkids the importance of giving back

Kathy Hilton shares how she’s passing holiday charity traditions to her grandchildren

Geo News Digital Desk
January 04, 2026

Kathy Hilton believes the holidays are about more than celebrations — they’re also a chance to teach important life lessons.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 66, told People magazine at QVC’s Holiday House pop-up in New York City that giving back has long been a family tradition, and she’s now passing it on to her grandchildren.

“It's a tradition, and they're also learning too,” Kathy said. “We do several toy drives, and I did a big pajama party, which my daughter Nicky and I do every year. And we give a percentage of the pajamas to Children's Hospital.”

Teaching generosity, however, can be a challenge with very young children. Kathy shared that she’s still explaining the concept to her daughter Paris Hilton’s kids, Phoenix and London, both 2.

“They [saw] all these unwrapped toys. They're very polite, but they're kind of going like, ‘Are these for us?’ ” she recalled.

“So I explained to them,” Kathy continued. “I don't think they understood, but [I said], ‘No, they're not for you. These are for other children who are in the hospital or not as fortunate.’ ”

She added that the toddlers were “very well-behaved” and “didn’t touch” the toys, calling it an important teaching moment.

“And then we go down — once they get a little older, we take them down with us, and we visit with the homeless,” she said.

“It's really heartwarming,” Kathy added. “So we're like elves [setting up gifts], and my girls, my boys, my husband, we love it.”

