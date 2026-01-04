'Grey's Anatomy' actor Steven W. Bailey shares heartbreaking health update

Steven W. Bailey reveals that the disease has put him in wheelchair

Steven W. Bailey, who is widely known to play Joe the bartender in Grey’s Anatomy, has opened about suffering a rare disease in a latest post.

Taking it to X, formerly known as Twitter, the actor shared a very important and heartbreaking news about being diagnosed with a neuromuscular disease that has put him on a wheelchair.

He began writing, “You may know me from Grey’s Anatomy as Joe the bartender – or from appearance on Modern Family, You, Chicago Fire, or some other appearance.”

“I would like to share something important with you about my life and my career.”

In a series of posts, the 54-year-old spoke about having a rare genetic neuromuscular disorder called Congenital Myasthenia Syndrome or CMS.

He mentioned that he has remained private about this condition for the past five years and now he finally thought its time to come out and speak about it.

Steven explained that “CMS is a genetic disease that disrupts the communication between the brain and the muscle at the nerve/muscle junction.”

While elaborating his condition, Bailey wrote, “the point is: my muscles aren’t clearly receiving all my brain’s orders to do all the swell things muscles are meant to do.”

“Sustained repetitive movements are particularly difficult and cause my muscles to temporarily tighten and shut down.”

Steven concluded the post saying, “Same guy. Same actor. Same artist. Now with Wheels.”