Timothée Chalamet adds another feather in his cap at Palm Springs Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet added another award to his growing list of honours this weekend.

The 30-year-old actor attended the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards on Saturday night, January 3, at the Palm Springs Convention Center in California.

Although he skipped the red carpet, Chalamet was present inside the ceremony.

He received the Spotlight Award for his performance in Marty Supreme. The award was presented by the film’s director, Josh Safdie.

Chalamet’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was also in attendance to support him. While she did not walk the red carpet, Jenner shared mirror selfies on social media showing off her custom, sparkly outfit for the evening.

The couple has been spending more time together publicly in recent weeks. Just days earlier, they reportedly rang in the New Year together.

In December, Chalamet and Jenner made a rare red carpet appearance as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme, where they coordinated in orange-toned outfits.

For the Palm Springs event, Jenner wore a custom dress designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Chalamet’s latest award recognition comes as Marty Supreme continues to generate attention during the ongoing awards season.