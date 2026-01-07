CIA raises doubts about true nature of interstellar object 3I/ATLAS

Nearly two weeks after the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to the Earth, the United States (U.S.) Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has raised the alarm about the true nature of what NASA claimed to be a comet.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) previously stated that its research showed no signs of any alien life on the comet and confirmed that it was not an alien UFO.

However, the mysterious nature of 3I/ATLAS continued to raise concerns, with Harvard astrophysicist Dr Avi Loeb repeatedly challenging NASA’s stance highlighting 12 anomalies in the object’s behaviour.

The strange behaviour included:

An anti-tail pointing in the opposite direction of a natural comet

Course changes that defy law of gravity

A nickell shell

Now, a suspicious response by the CIA to a November 2025 Freedom of Information (FOIA) request regarding the supposed comet reignited doubts.

The agency said, “The CIA can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of records responsive to your request.”

This is a standard intelligence-agency response which indicates that the agency cannot tell if they have any information or not about the subject as it can reveal sensitive information.

3I/ATLAS made its close flyby of Earth on December 19, 2025, and it is now racing toward Jupiter. The space object is expected to exit our solar system by 2030.