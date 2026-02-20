Hilary Duff shares backstory into making of 'Luck...Or Something' album

Hilary Duff revealed the story behind the creation of her newly released album, Luck…Or Something, after its release on Friday, February 20.

The 38-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on the day of release and penned down a lengthy caption detailing the process of her album creation.

The Mature hitmaker included a series of pictures alongside, which featured a candid glimpse into her life, the behind-the-scenes candid pictures of the creative process, as well as snippets from the promotional photoshoots.

“This album feels like a great representation of the past 10, almost 20 years. It’s a journey in being okay with yourself, your story, and the winding road that got you there,” the Lizzy McGuire star began in the caption.

Paying tribute to her husband Matthew Koma, Duff continued, “Literally floating right now thinking about this finally making its way to you. This whole album and all of the tracks would never have come to life without Matt, his and I’s shared vision, and his truly poetic gift of song writing. So lucky you’re my roommate @matthewkoma ;).”

The Roommates songstress gave a shout out to everyone involved, writing, “There are so many other people involved and I am forever indebted to your efforts.”

Describing the themes of her new album, Duff wrote, “There are songs about love, heartbreak, life life-ing, insecurities, and growing up … I hope you find pieces of yourself in this record. I’ll see you out there!”

Following the release of her album, the Disney alum is gearing up for tour kicking off in June, which has excited fans beyond measure as all gather to celebrate the revival of ‘millennial pop music.’