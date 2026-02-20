Emily Ratajkowski finds new love with Dua Lipa's ex Romain Gavras

Emily Ratajkowski moves on with Romain Gavras after Harry Styles split

Emily Ratajkowski has found new romance with Dua Lipa’s former partner Romain Gavras, after her breakup with Harry Styles in 2023.

The 34-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday, February 19, and hard-launched her relationship with the film director, 44, with a series of pictures.

The Gone Girl star chose not to caption the carousel which included several intimate snaps of the couple, including the first which featured the couple in an embrace.

More slides showed separate pictures of the French director and the My Body author as they posed under the snow.

Ratajkowski also included a picture of the duo’s shoes touching as they stood facing each other.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments and reacted to the big life update, with one writing, “YES to finding love again,” while another wrote “Oh, we love to see it.”

A third chimed in, “We love love.”

The Hot Girls Wanted actress previously confirmed romance with the One Direction alum in March, but the couple had a brief relationship which fizzled soon.

For his part, Gavras had a romantic relationship with the One Kiss hitmaker from February to December 2023.