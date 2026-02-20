What is ALS? Inside the disease Eric Dane fought until end

Eric Dane died Thursday, February 19, nearly a year after publicly revealing his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 53.

In a statement shared with People magazine, his family said he passed surrounded by loved ones. “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight.”

What is ALS?

ALS – often called Lou Gehrig’s disease – is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic. Over time, patients lose muscle control, impacting their ability to move, speak, eat and eventually breathe. There is no cure.

Life expectancy varies. The Muscular Dystrophy Association reports many patients live three to five years after diagnosis, though about 30% live beyond five years and 10-20 % live more than a decade.

“Survival beyond 20 years is possible but rare,” the MDA noted. The Mayo Clinic added that breathing failure is the leading cause of death, with some patients living 14 to 18 months after diagnosis. Roughly 5,000 Americans are diagnosed each year, per the Cleveland Clinic.

Eric Dane’s take on ALS

Dane, best known for his role in Grey’s Anatomy, went public with his diagnosis in April 2025. From there, he didn’t retreat – he mobilised.

During a virtual panel for I AM ALS – his final public appearance – Dane said it was “imperative” to speak openly about the disease.

"I make sure that people are aware of what ALS is and what it's about, and more importantly, what we can do to combat it and improve the landscape, because it's so rocky and littered with hurdles and bureaucracy and all this other nonsense that we're trying to sift through so we can get to a place where we go, start working on solution," he said.

He was equally candid about what fueled him.

"I have two daughters at home," he said. "I want to see them, you know, graduate college, and get married and maybe have grandkids. You know, I want to be there for all that. So I'm going to fight to the last breath on this one."

I AM ALS called him “a fierce advocate” who used his platform “not for attention, but for action,” adding that his work in Congress and in research funding efforts will leave a lasting impact.

Eric Dane may have lost his battle with ALS – but he made sure the fight continues.