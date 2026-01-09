Tessa Thompson's ‘His & Hers' review: A 'thud' instead of a 'tudum'

‘His & Hers' review: Netflix new mystery thriller disappoint fans

Netflix’s new series His & Hers, led by Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal, received harsh critical backlash, with early reviews calling the show a major disappointment and questioning its execution despite its high-profile cast.

The adaptation, based on the popular novel, was expected to be a gripping psychological drama, but critics say the final result falls far short of that promise.

Several major outlets were blunt in their assessments.

In one of the strongest reactions, Slate did not hold back, writing in its review, “His & Hers is absurd trash.”

The publication criticised the series for leaning too heavily on shock value while failing to build emotional depth or narrative clarity.

According to the review, the show struggles to balance its dual perspectives and instead becomes messy and exhausting rather than suspenseful.

An online article by Ben Travers echoed similar concerns, pointing out that while Thompson delivers a good performance, the storyline around her feels uneven and underdeveloped.

The review suggested that the series relies on familiar thriller themes without offering a fresh or meaningful twist, making it difficult for viewers to stay invested as the story unfolds.

IGN also weighed in with a largely negative take, describing the show as frustrating and inconsistent.

The outlet noted that His & Hers aims to be provocative and complex but often ends up confusing instead of compelling.

In their review, they say that the series lacks a strong emotional anchor, which undermines the tension it tries so hard to create.

Across feedbacks, critics agreed that the concept had potential, especially with actors like Thompson and Bernthal involved.

However, many felt the writing and structure failed to support the performances. Instead of delivering a sharp exploration of perspective and truth, reviewers said the series feels bloated and unfocused.

As His & Hers streams on Netflix, audience reaction may still evolve, but early critical consensus is clear.

Despite its star power and source material, the series has landed with a thud, becoming one of the platform’s most criticised new releases of the season.