Gracie Abrams spill details on unique New Year's celebration

Gracie Abrams shared details on ringing in the New Year along with her close friends.

The That’s So True hitmaker celebrated the new day along with her boyfriend Paul Mescal, and friends, including his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones and Gladiator II co-star Fred Hechinger.

In an interview with People magazine at the Chanel Coco Crush Dinner Celebration in Los Angeles, Abrams opened up about how she prepared herself mentally and emotionally for the year ahead.

"I feel this might be a common tradition for people," she said, before explaining what she did that helps her with "moving on."

She continued, "We all basically stood around the fire and wrote private wishes or thoughts down — things we either want to leave behind or bring with us into the new year — so it was a great way to bring in a new year."

Revealing the highlight of her year, she said that it was “spending time with her friends on New Year’s Eve” and “being able to collectively reflect on how lucky we are to have our health and to be together."

“There's so much going on in the world for all of us collectively in this moment, and everyone's got their own personal s--- going on all the time,” said the Close To You crooner. “[I love] any opportunity to be with your people and remember how that is the core of everything.”

Elsewhere, she also shared an update on her new music, saying that she was “beyond ready” for her fans to listen to her songs.

"I've never felt this way about anything I've made before, so it's definitely driving me crazy in a good way,” Abrams said adding that currently she feels “calm” about her record because she’s been lucky she got to spend enough time with it.

"At the end of the day, it's all about the people you get to make things with and spend your time with, and that that means the most to me right now," she concluded.

Previously, Abrams has released two albums, Good Riddance and The Secret of Us.