Tom Cruise unexpectedly drops in on ‘Starfighter' Lightsabre Duel set

Tom Cruise has made his mark in the Star Wars universe by paying a visit to Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter set.

The film starring Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Mia Goth, Matt Smith, Amy Adams, and a few more, has a particular scene in the movie which is filmed by Cruise.

Levy, in an interview with The New York Times, revealed that Cruise was one of many A-listers to visit the set of the new Star Wars film. However, unlike others who seemingly enjoyed the filming process, Cruise jumped into action.

During Cruise’s visit, Levy was busy shooting the movie's big lightsaber duels, prompting the director to jokingly suggest that the Top Gun: Maverick star pick up a camera and help out with filming.

The Mission: Impossible star, instead of passing it as a joke, obliged and got behind the camera.

"Last week Steven Spielberg was here. And now Tom Cruise is wielding a camera, ruining his very nice shoes," Levy said.

According to the outlet, Cruise arrived to set in a helicopter that November morning, as the crew blared the Mission: Impossible theme over the loudspeakers.

The publisher added, “Tom Cruise was up to his ankles in mud and pond water. He wore a look of great concentration as he stooped over a digital camera, trying to frame the perfect shot.”

“Cruise just wanted to watch, he told them, but Levy, setting up a scene involving a lightsabre duel in the water, suggested the star jump on one of the cameras,” continued the outlet. “He’d meant it as a joke. But there was Cruise, wading into the muddy pond, holding the camera like a pro.”

Levy added, “Now when you see the movie, you’ll know that part of it was shot by Tom. I mean, how cool is that?”

About the film, Levy described it as a "standalone" project set in "a period of time that we haven't seen explored yet."

Star Wars: Starfighter will release in theatres on May 28, 2027.