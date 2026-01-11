'Weapons' star Amy Madigan teases Aunt Gladys' prequel after major win

Amy Madigan opened up about a potential prequel to the horror hit Weapons, released in August 2025, in which she played the antagonistic Aunt Gladys.

Fresh off her Critics Choice Award win for best supporting actress, the seasoned thespian addressed the speculation during a segment with the press after the ceremony.

“I’m very ultra realist. So until something’s real, it’s not, because I’ve been doing this business a long time,” she revealed on January 4.

“But that being said, there has been some discussion about investigating maybe Gladys’ start,” she went on to add. “And that, I think, would be kind of interesting. And I would love to live back in [writer and director] Zach [Cregger]’s imagination… So you will see. I hope so. That’d be fun.”

Madigan further reflected on the current state of career opportunities for women working in Hollywood, saying that while she thinks “the industry’s getting better,” one has to consider “the percentages of how many women were directing and how many were in a film or in a television show [this year].”

“I mean, it’s gone down from last year, some large percentage points. So I think that’s a problem that we have,” she said.

In the wake of a Critics Choice Award, Madigan is also up for a Golden Globe thanks to her acclaimed performance in Weapons.

The major award ceremony is scheduled to will take place this week, on January 11.