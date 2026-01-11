'House of Guinness' creator addresses chances of renewal of show for season 2

'House of Guinness' stars Anthony Boyle, James Norton and Louis Patridge in key roles

House of Guinness creator Steven Knight has addressed the possibility of a second season.

The first season ended on a major cliffhanger leaving an opening for another season.

However, Netflix has not yet confirmed anything about the renewal of the show, but Steven is hopeful that there could be a follow-up season.

Knight, who is widely known for making big projects like Taboo and Peaky Blinders, spoke about the follow-up season of the House of Guinness in an interview with RadioTimes.

According to him, there is chance that show might get renewed for a new part, however, he also admitted that he can’t confirm it yet.

Steven told the publication, "First of all, the cast was so fantastic, and I'm pleased on behalf of them, because it's sort of a generation of fantastic actors.”

He expressed how wonderful it felt to see the response from across the globe.

While commenting on the new season, Knight added, "I was just gonna say, I was about to continue then, but I'm not. I can't speak about that.”

The historical drama is based on the aftermath of the death of brewery mogul Sir Benjamin Guinness and the impact of his will on the fate of his four children.

House of Guinness features Anthony Boyle, Louis Patridge, James Norton, Emily Fairn and Niamh McCormack.