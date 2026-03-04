 
US launches military operations in Ecuador amid ongoing Iran War

March 04, 2026

The United States (U.S.) has opened another military front in Ecuador amid the ongoing Iran war.

According to the U.S. military’s Southern Command, the U.S. and Ecuadorian forces launched joint military operations against “designated terrorist organisations.”

The military did not provide further details; however, it hinted that the operations were part of President Donald Trump’s intensified campaign against drug trafficking in South America.

The Commander of the U.S. Southern Command praised the Ecuadorian residents for their support and unwavering commitment.

Marine General Francis L. Donovan said, “The men and women of Ecuadorian armed forces have demonstrated remarkable courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country.”

Since returning to the Oval Office for his second term, President Trump has intensified campaign against what the U.S. administration describes as drug trafficking.

The U.S. has carried out around 45 strikes on suspected smuggling vessels killing around 150 people in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean.

Ecuador has been in a state of emergency regarding narco-terrorism since 2024 after gangs stormed a TV station during a live broadcast and took the staff hostage.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa sought help from the U.S. against drug-trafficking gangs. 

On a visit to the South American country in September last year, the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed to “blow up” gangs if needed and reaffirmed U.S. support in Ecuadorian government's campaign against narco-terrorists. 

