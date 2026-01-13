Did Pooh Shiesty get arrested? Here's why livestream moment sparked viral confusion

This week, American rapper Pooh Shiesty, 26, sparked concern among fans after a moment during a livestream led to rumors that he had been arrested again.

The speculation started on Monday, January 12, when Shiesty’s associate Bendadon went live.

Viewers misunderstood a brief phone call during the stream, quickly assuming Shiesty had been sent back to prison.

The claims quickly spread online, leaving many worried about his legal status.

So, what really happened? Let's find out here.

According to the reports by Soap Central, recent online buzz claiming Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., was arrested again are false.

The confusion surfaced after DJ Akademiks pointed out that Shiesty’s name appeared in Federal Bureau of Prisons records with a release date of April 11, 2026.

DJ Akademiks explained in another post on X (formerly Twitter): "His record shows a date three months from yesterday, but that’s part of his ongoing home confinement, which has been in place since his release.”

Shiesty’s record label has also confirmed that the rapper is not in custody, and the confusion reportedly arose when fans misinterpreted a conversation on a livestream featuring Shiesty’s close friend, Bendadon, mistakenly believing it indicated an arrest.

What led to Pooh Shiesty’s earlier arrest?

Rapper Pooh Shiesty was initially arrested in October 2020 for a Florida shooting, facing charges like armed robbery and assault.

Less than a year later, he was arrested again for a separate shooting at a Miami-Dade strip club and held without bond.

In January 2022, Shiesty pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges, which could land him in prison for up to eight years.

By April 2022, he was sentenced to five years and three months of imprisonment.

By April 2022, he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. According to Federal Bureau of Prisons records obtained by USA Today on October 7, Shiesty is no longer in custody.

After being sentenced to five years of imprisonment, Shiesty entered a plea agreement.

Under the deal, prosecutors dropped three charges against him, including a gun charge that could have carried a life sentence.