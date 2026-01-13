Oscars 2026: When are nominations announced? Here's every detail you should know

The Oscars 2026 nominations are set to be announced soon, and fans are buzzing to see if their stars make it to the list this year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed that the Oscars 2026 nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

It will mark a major milestone in the awards season, officially kicking off the countdown to the 98th Academy Awards in March 2026.

Traditionally, the Academy unveils the nominations in a live event, with notable actors announcing the contenders for major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and the acting honors.

The announcement typically sparks massive online buzz, lighting up social media as fans react to snubs, surprises, and historic nominations.

The timing of the nominations announcement is key, as January is full of major dazzling awards events, including the Critics Choice Awards and several guild ceremonies.

Oscar nominations often set the vibe for films that have already picked up early accolades, while also offering a last-minute lift to overlooked contenders.

How does the Oscars voting process work?

In the run-up to January 22, Academy members will be completing their voting process.

Voting usually closes a few days before the announcement, allowing the Academy time to tally votes and prepare the official nominees list.

This time is usually marked by aggressive campaigning, final promotional screenings, and a flurry of media interviews from filmmakers and actors targeted to influence voters.

For the cinema audiences, the nominations drop is about more than just awards, it’s an extravaganza of the year’s best cinema.

After nominations are dropped, the final voting begins.

Academy members then pick the winners, deciding who leaves with the Oscars.

When will Oscars 2026 happen?

The buzzworthy Oscars 2026 are set to dazzle cinema audiences globally on March 26, 2026.