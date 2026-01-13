‘It Ends with Us’ author Colleen Hoover shares cancer diagnosis amid new book release

Bestselling novelist Colleen Hoover, known for It Ends With Us and Regretting You has unveiled that she is undergoing cancer treatment.

The 46-year-old author shared her diagnosis in December 2025 via a private Facebook post, following a return from filming Reminders of Him in Canada.

Hoover also confirmed that the cancer was successfully removed through surgery, and currently, she is finishing a course of radiation therapy.

Until now, she has not disclosed details about the specific type of cancer. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Second to last day of radiation. I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they’ve been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them.”

Hoover also made clear that she has no family history of cancer and her diagnosis is not linked to family genetics, HPV, or hormonal issues, suggesting it may be related to lifestyle factors such as stress, poor diet, and lack of exercise.

She added, “I’m happy and grateful to be alive.”

Hoover first hinted at struggling health in October 2025, which led to her missing events, including the premiere of Regretting You.