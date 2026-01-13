Why did Manchester United choose Michael Carrick as interim head coach?

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement with Michael Carrick to become the club’s interim head coach until the end of the season.

The official confirmation is set to roll out on Tuesday, January 13, ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby.

Talks of the return of Carrick intensified on Monday night, when all issues were resolved just over a week after the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

The 44-year-old is set to take charge of his first training session on Wednesday, January 14.

An experienced backroom team is assisting the Carrick. Former England assistant manager Steve Holland is expected to become his number two, while Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, and Travis Binnion are also part of the coaching staff.

Earlier, Darren Fletcher was offered this role. However, he has opted to return to his position as Under-18s head coach.

The decision of appointing Michael Carrick is rooted in familiarity, stability, and trust at a critical point in the season. Carrick’s previous three-game spell as an interim manager in 2021, which included two wins and a draw, left a positive impression, reinforcing confidence in his calm authority and clear communication.

His long association with the club has helped him command instant respect in the dressing room. Another factor that contributed to Carrick was his work at Middlesbrough, where he guided the club to the championship play-offs in his first season and developed a reputation as a progressive, modern coach.



Games Wins Draws Losses Win% Manchester United (Interim)

3 2 1 0 66.7% Middlesbrough 136 63 24 49 46.3% Total 139 65 25 49 46.8%

While he has limited managerial experience, the senior administration felt his understanding of Manchester United’s culture outweighed the risks of inexperience for a short-term role.