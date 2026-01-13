 
FIFA allows betting sites to live stream 2026 World Cup matches

The multi-year agreement runs through 2029

January 13, 2026

FIFA strengthened its relationship with betting service providers on Monday as it signed a four-year deal with data provider Stats Perform to provide official betting data and livestreams to registered users.

The football governing body has also allowed some of the gambling operators to livestream the 2026 World Cup matches.

FIFA said that Stats Perform will have exclusive rights to selected FIFA properties, including:

  • The expanded FIFA World Cup 2026 (48 teams, 104 matches),
  • FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027,
  • FIFA Futsal World Cup 2028,
  • Future editions of the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup (2029),
  • FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup (2026 & 2028),
  • FIFA U-20 World Cup (2027 & 2029), and
  • FIFA Intercontinental Cup (thru 2029).

Chief Business Officer of FIFA, Romy Gai, said, “We are delighted to partner with a global leader in sports data,” adding that the innovative partnership will benefit the game and its fans.

The multi-year agreement runs through 2029.

Chief Executive Officer at Stats Perform Carl Mergele said that this partner would help the magic of the beautiful game of football to be felt more deeply through their innovative, AI enriched Bet LiveStreams service. 

