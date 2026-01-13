‘Are You Dead’ becomes China’s no 1 paid app, highlighting growing loneliness crisis

A bleakly titled new app, “Are You Dead,” has surged in popularity across China, striking a nerve among young people living alone in the country.

As reported by Bloomberg, the app hit #1 paid download app in China. The app is available for 8 yuan (around $1.15) right now.

Rated as 4+ years, the app was launched quietly in May by start-up Moonscape Technologies. However, in recent weeks, the app has gone viral.

The app has a simple utility. Users must check in by pressing a large button every one or two days to confirm they are alive.

If login doesn’t occur, the app automatically alerts a nominated emergency contact, warning that the user may be in trouble.

The popularity of this app reflects a wider social trend. According to Statista, in 2018, there were about 200 million single adults residing in China, and more than a third of them lived alone.

Additionally, Statista notes that the average household size has decreased from nearly 4 in 1990 to around 2.87 in 2011, with 2.8 people per household in 2023.

Research cited by Chinese state media suggests China could have up to 200 million one-person households by 2030, driven by urbanisation, delayed marriage, and an ageing population.

Despite its success, the app has faced criticism regarding its blunt name. The developers have addressed the criticism and stated that the company is considering a name change and already markets the app internationally under the softer name Demumu.