JPM stock climbs as JPMorgan beats forecasts with $13B Q4 profit

JPMorgan Chas & Co. reported mixed results for the final quarter of 2025, with profits rising strongly even as its investment-banking business underperformed.

The biggest bank of U.S. stated that the adjusted fourth-quarter profit rose 9% to $13.03 billion, or $4.63 pr share, aided by steady consumer spending and resilient business activity.

Despite the profit rose, the officials cited a major bump in the road i.e., the recent Appke Card acquisition. It is stated that the earnings would have been $5.23 per share if not met by this crisis.

The results also revealed that JPMorgan’s investment banking arm underperformed. Fees from underwriting and mergers and acquisitions fell unexpectedly, missing the bank’s own guidance issued just weeks earlier.

Investment-banking revenue totaled $2.35 billion for the quarter, down 5% from the same period a year ago. In December, the bank had projected a low single-digit percentage increase.

Analysts attribute the decline to weaker activity in both equity and debt underwriting as well as a slowdown in advisory work on mergers.

The results showcase the continued caution among companies amid geological uncertainty and uneven global dealmaking, despite signs of strength in the broader US economy.

Overall revenue for the quarter rose 7% to $45.9 billion, showcasing growth across consumer banking, credit cards, and trading.

JPMorgan stated that it added $2.2 billion in loan-loss reserves related to its purchase of the Apple Card portfolio from Goldman Sachs, a step taken to protect against potential future losses