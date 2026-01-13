What's Nabana no Sato? Everything to know about Japan's dazzling winter festival

Nabana no Sato is a Japanese winter spectacle, drawing thousands of people to Japan’s premier light festival.

Located at about a four-hour drive from Tokyo, the event features a major highlight: a 35-meter-tall replica of Mount Fuji.

Despite taking three months of work and a team of twenty technicians to install millions of tiny bulbs, the final result speaks for itself; every effort was worthwhile.

Nabana no Sato Winter Illumination attracted thousands of visitors every winter evening to be part of Japan’s largest and most spectacular display of light.

Over 5.8 million LEDs light up botanical gardens with shifting landscapes, from golden tunnels to displays inspired by the northern lights.

For the Japanese, Nabana no Sato is not merely an end-of-year celebration but a festivity of beauty and wonder.

