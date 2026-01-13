 
Geo News

What's Nabana no Sato? Everything to know about Japan's dazzling winter festival

At Nabana no Sato, over 5.8 million LEDs light up botanical gardens with shifting landscapes, from golden tunnels to displays inspired by the northern lights

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 13, 2026

What's Nabana no Sato? Everything to know about Japan's dazzling winter festival

Nabana no Sato is a Japanese winter spectacle, drawing thousands of people to Japan’s premier light festival.

Located at about a four-hour drive from Tokyo, the event features a major highlight: a 35-meter-tall replica of Mount Fuji.

Despite taking three months of work and a team of twenty technicians to install millions of tiny bulbs, the final result speaks for itself; every effort was worthwhile.

Nabana no Sato Winter Illumination attracted thousands of visitors every winter evening to be part of Japan’s largest and most spectacular display of light.

Over 5.8 million LEDs light up botanical gardens with shifting landscapes, from golden tunnels to displays inspired by the northern lights.

For the Japanese, Nabana no Sato is not merely an end-of-year celebration but a festivity of beauty and wonder.

While some guests relax in Japan’s natural hot springs, others marvel at the 35-meter-high replica of Mount Fuji—an installation that required a team of twenty technicians working for three months to fill the botanical gardens with millions of tiny lights.

Oscars 2026: When are nominations announced? Here's every detail you should know
Oscars 2026: When are nominations announced? Here's every detail you should know
FIFA allows betting sites to live stream 2026 World Cup matches
FIFA allows betting sites to live stream 2026 World Cup matches
Why did Manchester United choose Michael Carrick as interim head coach?
Why did Manchester United choose Michael Carrick as interim head coach?
Former US Navy sailor sentenced to 16 years for selling secrets to China
Former US Navy sailor sentenced to 16 years for selling secrets to China
Did Pooh Shiesty get arrested? Here's why livestream moment sparked viral confusion
Did Pooh Shiesty get arrested? Here's why livestream moment sparked viral confusion
What is 'Are You Dead' app sparking buzz among China's lonely youth? Find out here video
What is 'Are You Dead' app sparking buzz among China's lonely youth? Find out here
New research finds 'Honeybees can do Math', could help humans communicate with aliens
New research finds 'Honeybees can do Math', could help humans communicate with aliens
Havana Syndrome linked to testing of device bought by Pentagon in covert operation
Havana Syndrome linked to testing of device bought by Pentagon in covert operation